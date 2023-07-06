Murray signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with Atlanta on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murray was traded from San Antonio to Atlanta ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, and he played a prominent role during his first year with his new club. He averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.4 minutes per game and will be rewarded with a hefty salary bump. He should continue to see significant run with Atlanta in future seasons.