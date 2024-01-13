Murray is now questionable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards due to left hamstring tightness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
After not appearing on the injury report all day, Murray is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to a hamstring injury. If Murray is ruled out, Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
