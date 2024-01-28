Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right hamstring tightness, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Murray has been added to the injury report just an hour before tipoff. He'll presumably go through a pregame routine before determining his official availability, but if he's ruled out, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Patty Mills and Garrison Mathews would be candidates for increased roles.
