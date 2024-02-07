Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to lower back tightness, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This has been an ongoing issue for Murray, but he was initially left off the injury report for Wednesday's contest. After missing a Jan. 28 win over Toronto -- his first absence of the year -- Murray has appeared in four straight games, averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.