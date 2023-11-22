Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a right quadriceps contusion, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Murray wasn't listed on the Hawks' initial injury report but is now in danger of missing his first contest of the season. Given Wednesday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back set, Murray's potential absence could just be precautionary, but it's certainly something to monitor moving forward. If Murray is sidelined, Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin and Wesley Matthews would be candidates for increased roles.