Murray notched 34 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 12-15 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 win over the Rockets.

Murray returned to action after missing the past two games due to a back injury. He logged 40 minutes in the win, leading all scorers with 34 points. Despite trade rumors, Murray is now set to play at least the remainder of the season with the Hawks. On a team that is likely wanting to push into the postseason, Murray should be a lock to put up top-50 value moving forward.