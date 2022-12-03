Murray contributed 34 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Nuggets.

The former Spurs guard had to embrace a bigger role on offense since the Hawks were without the services of Trae Young (shoulder), De'Andre Hunter (hip) and John Collins (ankle), but he fully delivered and led Atlanta on offense as the Hawks secured the win despite being shorthanded. This was Murray's second 30-point performance across his last five outings, and while there's a chance Young might return when the Hawks take on the Thunder on Monday, Murray should remain one of the team's most important players, especially given how shorthanded they'll be in the coming games.