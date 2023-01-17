Murray notched a team-high 28 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over the Heat.

Twelve of those points came in the fourth quarter as Atlanta held off a comeback attempt from Miami. Murray's five made threes were his best performance from beyond the arc since he went 8-for-13 against the Rockets on Nov. 25, and it's a positive sign for the 26-year-old, who had shot just 29.5 percent (18-for-61) from downtown since returning from an ankle injury in mid-December.