Murray produced a team-high 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-118 win over the Cavaliers.
While Trae Young was having a poor shooting night, Murray stepped up with his best scoring effort since March 3. The 26-year-old guard has scored at least 20 in three of his last four contests, and he's been busy on the defensive end as well, recording at least one steal in 11 of 12 games this month and snatching multiple steals seven times.
