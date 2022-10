Murray finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans.

Murray turned in an efficient evening in his final preseason contest, showing that he's ready for the start of the 2022 campaign. He'll aim to build off his best statistical season of his young career, pouring in 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals over 68 contests a year ago with San Antonio.