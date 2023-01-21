Murray ended with 29 points (14-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 139-124 victory over New York.

Murray's hot streak continued in Friday's win. He scored a team-high 29 points while shooting over 50 percent from the field in his fourth straight contest. His 12 assists were a new season high, and this marked his 14th game in a row with at least one steal. The former Spur is averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in the month of January.