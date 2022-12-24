Murray logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 130-105 win over the Pistons.

Murray led all scorers with 26 points in Friday's win. He also recorded four steals, which marked the fourth time this season that he logged more than three in a game. The former Spurs guard is now averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game with his new team.