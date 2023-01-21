Murray ended with 29 points (14-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 139-124 victory over New York.
Murray's hot streak continued in Friday's win. In addition to pacing the Hawks in scoring while shooting better than 50 percent from the field in his fourth straight contest, he also led the team in assists and steals. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in January.
