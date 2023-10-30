Murray notched 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 win over the Bucks.

Murray has been a consistent contributor over his first three appearances during the 2023-24 season, scoring in double figures in every matchup while also recording at least five assists in every game. However, the 27-year-old still has room for improvement, as he averaged over 20 points per game in the last two seasons, while his rebounds and assists are also down from the past two years. Despite his lack of upside early this year, it's been encouraging to see Murray with a consistent role to begin his second year in Atlanta.