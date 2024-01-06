Murray closed Friday's 150-116 loss to the Pacers with 30 points (13-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 34 minutes.

It's the second time in three games that Murray has scored 30-plus points, though he didn't fill out the rest of the box score in Friday's loss. With Trae Young and the rest of the Hawks' starters struggling, Murray stepped into the main scoring option and led the team for the first time since Nov. 14. His 20.9 points per game is on par with his production over the last three seasons, but his 38.8 percent shooting from three represents a career-high up to this point in the year.