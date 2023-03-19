Murray logged 22 points (10-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 loss to San Antonio.
Murray led the team in scoring and assists while finishing two dimes shy of notching a double-double performance in Sunday's loss. Murray has posted at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on 17 occasions this season.
