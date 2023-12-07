Murray had 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to Brooklyn.
Murray was one assist away from his first triple-double since Nov. 5, 2022 against the Pelicans. Wednesday's performance was his third double-double of the season as he took a backseat in the scoring column to Trae Young, Sadiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Reaches 30-point mark in loss•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Thrives against former team•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Held to six points•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in win•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Pops for 20 points in OT win•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Good to go against Brooklyn•