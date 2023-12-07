Murray had 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to Brooklyn.

Murray was one assist away from his first triple-double since Nov. 5, 2022 against the Pelicans. Wednesday's performance was his third double-double of the season as he took a backseat in the scoring column to Trae Young, Sadiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic.