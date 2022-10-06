Murray tallied 25 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 31 minutes in a 123-113 win Thursday in a preseason game against Milwaukee in Abu Dhabi.

Murray scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half and led the Hawks in scoring, rebounds and assists. He played all 12 minutes in the second quarter, giving him a chance to run the offense with Trae Young on the bench for part of that time. It was his first appearance in a Hawks uniform since being traded in June from San Antonio. The 26-year-old made his first All-Star team last season, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and leading the league with two steals per game.