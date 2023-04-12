Murray had 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 play-in game victory over the Heat.

Murray connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of three Hawks players with 15 or more points Tuesday. Murray has tallied 15 or more points with at least five rebounds and five assists 25 times this year.