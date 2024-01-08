Murray supplied 24 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 overtime loss to Orlando.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance, but as has been the case recently, he continues to put up numbers due to his solid contributions in other categories as well. For what is worth, Murray has now scored at least 20 points in four consecutive appearances while shooting 55.1 percent from the field in that span.