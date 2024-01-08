Murray supplied 24 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 overtime loss to Orlando.
Murray didn't have his best shooting performance, but as has been the case recently, he continues to put up numbers due to his solid contributions in other categories as well. For what is worth, Murray has now scored at least 20 points in four consecutive appearances while shooting 55.1 percent from the field in that span.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Lone bright spot in blowout loss•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Surpasses 30 points in victory•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Goes for 26 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Will play versus Memphis•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Iffy for Saturday•