Murray (ankle) isn't listed on Atlanta's injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In game against the Heat.

Murray sat out the regular-season finale due to left ankle soreness, but as expected, he'll be good to go for the team's first playoff action. The sixth-year guard made 74 appearances during his first regular season with Atlanta, posting 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.4 minutes.