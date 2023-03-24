Murray (illness) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Indiana, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray missed the last two games due to an illness, but he'll return to action for the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday. Over nine appearances this month, he's averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 36.6 minutes per game.