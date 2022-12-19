Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable but participated in shootaround ahead of Monday's matchup against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Murray's missed five consecutive games and is listed as questionable, but his participation at shootaround suggests the point guard is on track to return Monday. If he suits up, fewer minutes will be available for Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Vit Krejci.
