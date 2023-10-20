Murray is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Murray will return to action for Friday's preseason finale after missing the previous game for rest purposes. He will replace Bogdan Bogdanovic in the starting five.
