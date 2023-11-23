Murray ended Wednesday's 147-145 overtime win over Brooklyn with 20 points (6-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 39 minutes.

The veteran guard was dealing with a minor quadriceps bruise heading into Wednesday, but it didn't stop Murray from scoring at least 20 points for the eighth time in his last 11 games. He's averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch on a strong 49/46/85 shooting line, and while he won't average the near triple-double he did in his final season for the Spurs as long as Trae Young is healthy for the Hawks, Murray appears headed for a career-best season from beyond the arc.