Murray logged 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 148-143 loss to Dallas.

The 27-year-old guard has been very consistent of late, scoring more than 20 points in six straight games and 12 times in the last 14 contests. Over the latter stretch, Murray is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.4 threes while shooting 41.0 percent from beyond the arc, but his future in Atlanta is in question with the trade deadline approaching.