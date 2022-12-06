Murray supplied 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Hawks seemed to have the game well in hand when they took a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but another late swoon put them in the loss column. Murray appears to be coming out of his scoring funk, at least -- after producing more than 19 points only once over an eight-game stretch in the second half of November, the 26-year-old guard has dropped dropped 24 or more in three straight, averaging 28.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks during his resurgence.