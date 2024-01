Murray produced 24 points (11-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 138-122 victory over the Lakers.

The 27-year-old guard sat out Sunday's game against the Raptors with a minor hamstring tweak, but it didn't appear to be an issue Tuesday. Murray is on a heater heading into February -- over his last seven contests, he's averaging 25.1 points, 7.1 assists, 6.1 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals.