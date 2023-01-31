Murray finished with a career-high 40 points (13-26 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT) to go with eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 129-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.

While backcourt mate Trae Young (ankle) sat out Monday, Murray took on an elevated 33.1 percent usage rate, his highest mark since Dec. 2. He paired the uptick in creation and scoring opportunities with better-than-usual efficiency from the field, free-throw line and three-point range, resulting in him netting a new career-high total in points. Young's injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, so Murray could settle back into a secondary role on offense for Atlanta as soon as Wednesday's game in Phoenix.