Murray racked up 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 108-98 victory over the Magic.

Murray missed his first three shots in the game before going 4-of-6 from the field in the second quarter with nine points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals to help bring the Hawks back within four before halftime. He added another four assists in the fourth quarter, all of which went for three-pointers to John Collins (3) and Trae Young (1) to put the Hawks up 85-84. Murray also grabbed another four steals Friday after collecting five in the season opener. He did, however, have a game-high seven turnovers in the contest.