Murray ended Monday's 144-138 loss to Charlotte with 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Murray scored at least 20 points for the second time in his past six games, while his lack of defensive production remains a concern for managers. Over that same stretch, he has delivered seven steals and three blocks, well below managers' expectations. He is putting up third-round value for the season, although he sits barely inside the top 50 over the past two weeks. His defensive numbers should turn around at some point in the near future, meaning this could be a small buy-low opportunity for anyone interested in acquiring him via trade.