Murray ended with 23 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-112 loss to Golden State.

Murray usually posts his best games when Trae Young (concussion) is sidelined, but his result was less then expected despite a high shot volume. Murray was a solid contributor in secondary categories, offsetting his mild shooting struggles in the loss.