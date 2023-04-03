Murray supplied 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-130 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Murray registered his third straight game of 20-plus points and turned in his best rebounding performance since March 17. He's also collected at least one steal in 13 of his last 14 matchups. It's no surprise that Murray and Trae Young continue to shoulder the offensive load for the Hawks as the postseason approaches.