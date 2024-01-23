Murray totaled 35 points (11-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.
Murray was the obvious beneficiary in Trae Young's (concussion) absence, and big stat lines should be in store for him if Young misses more time. Murray scored 17 points more then the second-highest scorer on the squad on a night where the Kings' bench outscored Atlanta's reserves by a wide margin.
