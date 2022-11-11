Murray finished with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 victory over the 76ers.

Murray's shot volume was curiously limited to a season-low 13, and his efficiency (38.5 percent) wasn't particularly stellar either, leading to the rough overall scoring effort. Murray failed to knock down a three-pointer for the first time all season, but he supplied solid assist totals again and added a pair of steals to up his fantasy value. The game lent to subpar nights from both teams, which likely contributed to Murray's lackluster scoring effort. It's not something to read much into overall.