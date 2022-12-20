Murray amassed 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 126-125 victory over the Magic.

Murray returned to action after missing the past five games due to an ankle injury, having an immediate impact including the game-sealing free throws with less than two seconds remaining on the clock. His shooting was a little wayward, something that was to be expected given his layoff. The Hawks are certainly a far better team with him on the floor, meaning he should continue putting up solid top-40 value ROS.