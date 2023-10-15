Murray scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four steals and an assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 preseason win over the Pelicans.

After signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension over the summer, Murray will be looking to take a step forward in 2023-24. The 27-year-old guard's production predictably took a hit in his first season with Atlanta while working in a backcourt with Trae Young, but he still averaged better than 20 points a game for the second straight campaign while delivering more than five boards and five assists a game for the third straight season. With another year to develop his chemistry with Young, Murray could supply even better numbers.