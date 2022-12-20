Murray (ankle) amassed 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 126-125 victory over the Magic.

Murray returned to action after missing the past five games due to an ankle injury, having an immediate impact including the game-sealing free throws with less than two seconds remaining on the clock. His shooting was a little wayward, but that's something to be expected given his layoff. With his offseason move from San Antonio to Atlanta, Murray has taken the biggest hit in the assists and rebounds category, but he's more or less holding steady in every other category while increasing his three-point production (career-high 2.1 per game, up from 1.4 in 2021-22).