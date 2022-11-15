Murray finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-106 victory over Milwaukee.

Murray finished below 20 points for just the second time in his past 10 games, but he still made considerable contributions. The versatile guard ranked second on Atlanta with five assists and third with eight boards while turning the ball over only once. Murray has been very good thus far in his first season with the Hawks, posting per-game averages of 21.5 points, 7.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 2.1 steals over 14 contests.