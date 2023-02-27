Murray registered 28 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 win over the Nets.

Murray has been the perfect partner for Trae Young in the backcourt, and he's now reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four games, meaning he's showing the ability to put up points as well as do all the other little things to help his team win close games. Murray averages 19.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game across 10 February outings.