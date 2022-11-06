Murray provided 22 points (9-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Murray was nearly unstoppable on both ends of the court in this one, as he crashed the glass with tenacity while also finding his teammates for scoring opportunities. He's off to a hot start to the 2022-23 campaign with his new squad, averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists through nine games.