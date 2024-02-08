Murray (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Friday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so don't be surprised if the Hawks err on the side of caution and hold him out of one more game. If he is forced to the sidelines, Bogdan Bogdanovic could get another start and Patty Mills might be able to get into the rotation.
