Murray (quadriceps) is questionable to play Friday against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murray missed Wednesday's loss to the Hornets due to a right quadriceps contusion, but the questionable tag suggests the Hawks might be thinking about playing him with only two games left in the regular season just so he can maintain rhythm ahead of the Play-In Tournament. Murray has averaged 20.0 points, 9.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game in five April contests.