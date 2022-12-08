Murray is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against New York due to a left ankle sprain, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reports.
Murray suffered the sprained left ankle sometime during the first quarter of Wednesday's matchup. The guard logged four minutes of action and posted two points (0-0 FG, 2-2 FT) before his early exit. He's officially questionable to return.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Pops for 24 points against Thunder•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Leads ATL to victory•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Big second quarter in win•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Delivers season-best scoring mark•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Antithesis to Ice Trae•