Murray is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks after sustaining a lower lip laceration, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Murray took a trip to the locker room after taking a shot to the face against New York. If he is unable to return, Aaron Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic would be in line for increased minutes.
