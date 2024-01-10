Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness.

Murray was a late addition to the injury report for Atlanta. Trae Young (shoulder) remains probable, but if Murray is unable to play Wednesday, the Hawks will need Bogdan Bogdanovic to soak up a ton of minutes in the backcourt. Murray has been logging a lot of minutes recently, as he's averaging 36.7 minutes across three January appearances.