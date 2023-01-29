Murray finished Saturday's 120-113 loss to the Clippers with 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes.

Murray was inefficient in the loss, yet ended with a well-rounded performance. In what has been an up-and-down season, Murray continues to adjust to life alongside Trey Young. His numbers have taken a hit across the board when compared to last season, although interestingly, his made three-pointers have increased from 1.4 to 2.0. When all is said and done, Murray should end the season as a solid third-round talent, a little below where he was being drafted.