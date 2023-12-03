Murray racked up 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-121 loss to Milwaukee.

Murray often deploys as Trae Young's sidekick in the backcourt and delivers elite value when filling out the stat sheet, but these scoring exploits give him a noticeable boost to his upside. Murray has scored at least 30 points in thee games this season, and while those scoring exploits do not come often, he has established himself as a reliable fantasy asset. Through his last 10 games, Murray is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.