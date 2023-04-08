Murray is out for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to left ankle soreness.
Murray is one of several starters that will miss the regular-season finale, as the Hawks want to keep their starting guard fresh for the Play-In matchup against Miami on Tuesday. Murray had a good season in his first year with the Hawks, averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game across 74 appearances.
