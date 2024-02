Murray finished with 19 points (9-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 141-134 overtime win over Golden State.

Murray stepped up when it mattered, delivering seven points in overtime to catalyze Atlanta pulling away for the victory. Murray matched his season-high 24 shot attempts Saturday, and he'll look to regain his efficiency in what should be a high-octane affair versus the Clippers on Monday.